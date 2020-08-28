SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 771,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,013,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

SILV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.