Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $460.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

