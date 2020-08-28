Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.