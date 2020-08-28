Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $31,620.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $31,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,037.32.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Puckett sold 1,430 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $71,514.30.

Shares of SWAV opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.