ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $458.88

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $458.88 and last traded at $457.93, with a volume of 1163330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.75. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $11,439,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

