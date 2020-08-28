Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – BWS Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Semtech in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

SMTC stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97.

In related news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,390.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $270,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,000.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 219,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Semtech by 2,480.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

