Sempra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,102% compared to the average daily volume of 111 call options.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $864,068. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 276,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

