Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.47 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

