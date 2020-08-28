Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,581,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,585,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,115,000 after acquiring an additional 491,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.