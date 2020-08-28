Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $345.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.