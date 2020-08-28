Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $545,000 Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 631.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 759.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NetApp by 195.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

