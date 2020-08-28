Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 11,262 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after buying an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after buying an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,364,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after acquiring an additional 171,374 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,898 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

