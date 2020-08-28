Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 8,028 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $58,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

GT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

