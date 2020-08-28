Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 201.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $218.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $226.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,741.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.16.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

