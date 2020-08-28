Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.
Shares of SRRK opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.58. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
