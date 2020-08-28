Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of SRRK opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.58. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 138,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

