Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Shares Up 2.3%

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.90 ($31.65) and last traded at €26.90 ($31.65). 2,955 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.30 ($30.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.15.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies systems and components for the railway, automotive, and capital goods industries worldwide. It operates through Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components segments. The Mobile Transportation Technology segment offers door and boarding systems for buses, trains, and commercial vehicles, as well as interior fittings for rolling stock; and systems equipped with safety technology and boarding aids for underground trains, metros, trams, regional trains, and railcars, as well as high-speed trains.

