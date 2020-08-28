Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAFM. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.75 and a beta of 0.59. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

