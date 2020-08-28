salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $285.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $278.28. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $153,151.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,776 shares of company stock worth $145,724,013 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

