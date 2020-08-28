salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $275.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $278.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,902,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

