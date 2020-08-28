salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $287.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $210.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.