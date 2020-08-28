salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $278.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

