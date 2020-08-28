Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $249,999.96 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.24 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,880,386.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,896 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.05 per share, for a total transaction of $249,940.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,948 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.52 per share, for a total transaction of $249,972.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,649 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.77 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.73.

On Friday, August 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,662 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.44.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,710 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,006.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,720 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

