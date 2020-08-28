Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SACH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sachem Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SACH opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.