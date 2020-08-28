Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

RWEOY stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.