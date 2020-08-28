Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

