Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Ruff has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00130762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.01641079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00199383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00159553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.