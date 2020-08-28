Rubycoin (RBY) Price Reaches $0.0492

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Rubycoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $3.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029809 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005827 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.