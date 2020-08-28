RPICoin (RPI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $21,990.73 and approximately $23.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 999,259,978 coins and its circulating supply is 959,248,042 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

