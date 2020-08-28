Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$20.70 and last traded at C$101.67, with a volume of 2160903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5200003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total transaction of C$68,684.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$126,352.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

