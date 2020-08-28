Royal Bank of Canada Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $99.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $767,416.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.