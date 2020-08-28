Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €99.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €99.00 ($116.47) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €87.64 ($103.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €85.40 and a 200-day moving average of €81.81. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.