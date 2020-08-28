Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Up 18.4%

Roots Corporation (OTCMKTS:RROTF) shares were up 18.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RROTF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

