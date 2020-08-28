ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading 0.3% Higher

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 12,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 20.13% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.