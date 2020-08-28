Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Raised to $37.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
