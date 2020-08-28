Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Raised to $37.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

