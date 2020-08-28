Richard H. Carmona Sells 9,558 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HLF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,016 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 784,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

