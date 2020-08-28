Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.17 ($108.43).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM stock opened at €79.50 ($93.53) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -679.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.