Reviewing Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and Daito Trust Construction (NYSE:DIFTY)

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Re/Max and Daito Trust Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Re/Max 6.93% 39.78% 7.46% Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Re/Max and Daito Trust Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Re/Max 0 1 4 0 2.80 Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00

Re/Max presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Re/Max’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Re/Max is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Re/Max shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Re/Max shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Re/Max pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Daito Trust Construction pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Re/Max pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Re/Max has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Re/Max has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Re/Max and Daito Trust Construction’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Re/Max $282.29 million 2.29 $25.04 million $1.93 18.49 Daito Trust Construction $14.34 billion 0.41 $809.38 million N/A N/A

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Re/Max.

Summary

Re/Max beats Daito Trust Construction on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

