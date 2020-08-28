Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.80

News headlines about Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 50.85 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of $249.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

