Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ventas, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

VTR stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 86.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 293.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 117.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

