Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Up 1.9%

Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 28,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 100,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85.

About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

