Regenxbio’s (RGNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

