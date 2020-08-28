Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $614.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.03. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,392 shares of company stock worth $105,701,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

