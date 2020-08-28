Redwood Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,213 put options on the company. This is an increase of 571% compared to the average daily volume of 330 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.12 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $811.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

