RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded RDS-A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut RDS-A from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RDS-A has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

RDS-A stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

