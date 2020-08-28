Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Rayonier by 37.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. Citigroup cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE RYN opened at $28.72 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $43,379.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,926.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

