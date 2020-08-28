Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.96.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.