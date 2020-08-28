RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 6,483,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,959,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMED. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. Research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.