Quidel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,154 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 756% compared to the typical volume of 485 put options.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.25. Quidel has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $306.72.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quidel by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Quidel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Quidel by 674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.