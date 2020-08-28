Qube Holdings Ltd (QUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.76. Qube has a 12-month low of A$1.70 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of A$3.63 ($2.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47.
Qube Company Profile
