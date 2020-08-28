Qredit (XQR) Market Capitalization Tops $274,040.89

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $274,040.89 and approximately $789.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001649 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006718 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.